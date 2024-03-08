Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $160,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,999 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 256,080 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

