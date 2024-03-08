Studio Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.90. 561,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,026. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

