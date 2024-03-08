Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,778,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

