Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,638. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

