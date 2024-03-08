Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 881,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

