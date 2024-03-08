Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $14.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $765.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,554. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $312.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $727.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $690.43 and its 200-day moving average is $616.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

