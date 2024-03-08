Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

