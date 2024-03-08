Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

INTU traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.65 and its 200-day moving average is $575.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.