Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,524,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 394,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,580. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

