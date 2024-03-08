Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.41. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

