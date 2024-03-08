Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,868.76 or 0.99791991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007809 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00143508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013397 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.