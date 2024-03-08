Substratum Trading 43.3% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004118 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,352.78 or 0.99996564 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00153455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013397 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

