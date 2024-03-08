Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 8,187 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,110 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $13,453.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 817 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $14,869.40.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. 13,647,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509,323. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

