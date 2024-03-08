Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.72. Suzano shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 125,766 shares traded.

Suzano Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 598.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,052 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

