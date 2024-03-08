Symbol (XYM) Price Hits $0.0336 on Major Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $197.05 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,313,290,521 coins and its circulating supply is 5,872,764,131 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

