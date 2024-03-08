Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.21

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.21 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 182.24 ($2.31). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 32,526 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £30.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.69%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

