Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $578.94. The stock had a trading volume of 176,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,372. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

