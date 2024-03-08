T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 314,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,273. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $133.79 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

