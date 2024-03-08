Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.20

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 5860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.

