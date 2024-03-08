Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.57. 20,548,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,151,891. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

