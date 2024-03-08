Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 60,778 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for 2.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.02% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 147,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,353. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

