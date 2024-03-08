Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 60,778 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for 2.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.02% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 147,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,353. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tactile Systems Technology Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.