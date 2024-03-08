Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 0.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,042. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

