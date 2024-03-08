Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.40 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Tangible has a market cap of $70.40 million and approximately $5,233.81 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.34826286 USD and is down -15.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,338.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

