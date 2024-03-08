TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 4,528 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,369. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,588,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

