TAP Consulting LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

META traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,566,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,729. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.82 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $558,026,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

