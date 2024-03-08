TAP Consulting LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $521.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,385. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

