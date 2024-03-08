TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,909. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

