TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.95. 3,853,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,758. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $198.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.51.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

