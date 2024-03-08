TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 598,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,476. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

