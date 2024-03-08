TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after buying an additional 2,767,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,022,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after buying an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,306,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.97. 20,133,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

