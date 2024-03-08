Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 318,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

