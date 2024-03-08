Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $180.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001647 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,803,732,724,977 coins and its circulating supply is 5,817,999,153,423 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

