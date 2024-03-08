Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.22 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $59.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,404,324 coins and its circulating supply is 973,645,178 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

