The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 21,152 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brendan Sheehey sold 4,495 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $14,294.10.
Honest Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of Honest stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 4,310,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,288. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNST
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honest
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.