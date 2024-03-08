The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 21,152 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brendan Sheehey sold 4,495 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $14,294.10.

Shares of Honest stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 4,310,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,288. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

