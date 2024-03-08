The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.31. The LGL Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 11,643 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

