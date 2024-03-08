The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

