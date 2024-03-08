Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and $118.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,133.58 or 0.99982653 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007816 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00143518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,934,395 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,895,819.472914 with 3,468,379,996.528948 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.76175964 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $74,573,072.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

