Traders Buy High Volume of Carrier Global Call Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 328% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,128 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

