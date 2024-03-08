Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

