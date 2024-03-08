Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 86,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 221,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

