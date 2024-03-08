TRON Trading Down 2.7% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $9.80 billion and $338.86 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,910,450,020 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

