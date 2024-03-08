Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini makes up 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 443,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

