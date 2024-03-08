Tyman’s (TYMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Tyman Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TYMN traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 287.50 ($3.65). 100,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.71. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The company has a market cap of £564.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

