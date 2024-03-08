Tyman’s (TYMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.
Tyman Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TYMN traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 287.50 ($3.65). 100,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.71. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The company has a market cap of £564.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.
Tyman Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyman
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands’ Stock Breakout: New Rally Budding?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Here’s Why Shake Shack’s Recovery Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.