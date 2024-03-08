Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.00

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.55. Unicharm shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 96,732 shares traded.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unicharm Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

