Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $8.88 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $14.84 or 0.00021737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $8.88 billion and approximately $356.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00130865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008489 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 203.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.928517 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 957 active market(s) with $363,898,925.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.