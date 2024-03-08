Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.23

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.
About Universal Entertainment
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
