Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.11 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $99.11 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

