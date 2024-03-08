USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $98.78 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.78 million and $283,361.13 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,355.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.00655192 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00169474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89526168 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $291,101.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

