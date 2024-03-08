V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

V2X Trading Up 1.2 %

VVX opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in V2X by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

