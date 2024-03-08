VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of FLTR remained flat at $25.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 583,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,365. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

